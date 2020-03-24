Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. 27,602,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,153,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.88. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 902,100 shares in the company, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $12,930,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

