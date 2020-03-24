Advanced Technology Coin Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $39,434.68 and $176.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,416,246 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org. Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main.

Buying and Selling Advanced Technology Coin

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

