AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) had its target price dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 56.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $325.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $494,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,652.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Spurlin acquired 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $148,944.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,851.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 63,295 shares of company stock worth $816,555. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in AdvanSix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

