Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 15,246 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $11,477,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $1,359,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.33.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

