Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,089,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,198 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 1.05% of AMC Entertainment worth $17,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mittleman Brothers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 2,745,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,791 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,591,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 237,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 212,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -11.11%.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.