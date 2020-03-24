Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 97.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,714,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $168.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $89.98.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.