Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

