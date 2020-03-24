Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $14,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $999.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 16,075 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.27 per share, with a total value of $502,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,159.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,494,016 shares of company stock valued at $41,264,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIX. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

