Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,281 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $3,856,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth $348,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,776,000 after buying an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.56.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

