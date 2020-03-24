Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,065 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $12,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after acquiring an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,579,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,160,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

Shares of LLY opened at $119.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.70.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $29,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,136,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,498,557,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 682,645 shares of company stock worth $95,516,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

