Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,829 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 341,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 414,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 144,897 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 325,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

