Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 806,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,116 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Patterson Companies worth $16,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 66,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

PDCO stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PDCO. Bank of America upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

