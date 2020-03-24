Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 343.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 629,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $181,470,000 after acquiring an additional 487,907 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after acquiring an additional 273,483 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 685,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,393,000 after buying an additional 248,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $285.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.03 and a 200-day moving average of $299.73. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

