Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,013,559 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 97,318 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Covanta worth $15,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Covanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Covanta in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, Director Robert S. Silberman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVA opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 142.50 and a beta of 1.22. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,428.57%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

