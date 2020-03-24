Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after buying an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in United Technologies by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,634,000 after buying an additional 782,934 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in United Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after buying an additional 697,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,930,000 after buying an additional 38,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,945 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.