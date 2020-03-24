Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72,000 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Cogent Communications worth $17,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 205,502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 51,842 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,918,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 37,912 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $34,955.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,034 shares of company stock worth $645,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

CCOI opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $87.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.37%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

