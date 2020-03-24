Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,116 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $20,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $5,994,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 81,518 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 221,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the period.

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

