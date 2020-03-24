Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 245,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,563 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 82,468 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

