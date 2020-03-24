Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $10.48 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.07.

BABA opened at $176.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.58 and a 200-day moving average of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

