Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $11.93 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 61,937 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 78,863 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.47.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $237.76 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.72 and its 200 day moving average is $301.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

