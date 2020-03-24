Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.27 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,627 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE EXG opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.12%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

