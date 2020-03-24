Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.88 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $91.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.89.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

