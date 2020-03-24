Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $16.49 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,197 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,759. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

