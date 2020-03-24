Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $19.28 Million Stock Position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc (NYSE:TPZ) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 403,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,512 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd were worth $19,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TPZ opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Inc has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.32%.

Tortoise Power & Energy Infrstrct Fd Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

