Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $19.38 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,917 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $19,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 71.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

