Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $20.28 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $3,011,000. Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $8,136,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,958,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.08.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $327.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $489.62 and a 200-day moving average of $481.41. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

