Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,651 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 839,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,639,000 after buying an additional 482,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,751. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.87.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

