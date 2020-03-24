Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income were worth $21,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HEQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 273,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

