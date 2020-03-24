Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,317 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Danaher by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day moving average of $147.63. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

