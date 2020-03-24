Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 61,072 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 61,072 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 689,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,137,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

WBA stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

