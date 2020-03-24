Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,257 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,346,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,953,000 after purchasing an additional 194,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,788,000 after buying an additional 228,698 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,051,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,315,000 after buying an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,749,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,352,000 after buying an additional 261,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after buying an additional 842,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.70.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $109.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day moving average of $165.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

