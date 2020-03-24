Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $193.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.66. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

