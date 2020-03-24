Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 119,221 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,177,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $383,729,000 after purchasing an additional 145,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,899,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,263,000 after purchasing an additional 142,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,878,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $258,043,000 after purchasing an additional 711,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

