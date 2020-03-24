Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 104,702 Shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,702 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Vector Group worth $20,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vector Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vector Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 47,497 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VGR stock opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.86. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.42.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $1,433,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,121,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,250. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VGR. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

