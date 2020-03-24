Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 115,706 Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,706 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $21,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the fourth quarter worth $582,000.

Shares of NYSE:NIE opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

