Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 173,808 Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 712,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173,808 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Pattern Energy Group worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 729.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

PEGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a $26.75 price objective on shares of Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.75 price objective on Pattern Energy Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pattern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Shares of Pattern Energy Group stock opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.52. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.844 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pattern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.86%.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

