Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,929 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $192.05 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc has a one year low of $186.05 and a one year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $273.09 and its 200 day moving average is $267.61. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on S&P Global from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.