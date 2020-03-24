Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,010 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,010 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $19,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,750,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $419,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $415,652,000 after acquiring an additional 113,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,922,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,568,000 after acquiring an additional 686,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.16. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

