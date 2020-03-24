Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,995 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,995 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,230,000 after buying an additional 3,171,699 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $58,412,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4,816.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,811,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,777,000 after purchasing an additional 979,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

