Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,352 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,352 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,222,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,355,000 after purchasing an additional 131,502 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.37. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.32%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

In other Macquarie Infrastructure news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $998,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

MIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

