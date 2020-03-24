Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,991 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.55.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

