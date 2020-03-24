Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 62,805 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,805 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of ONEOK worth $18,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 305,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 66,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

NYSE OKE opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ONEOK news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 32,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 148,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,535. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

