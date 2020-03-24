Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,489 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,687,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,028,268,000 after purchasing an additional 549,281 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Union Pacific by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,103,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $199,412,000 after acquiring an additional 497,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $82,263,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.09. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.90.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

