Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,837 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,068,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after buying an additional 33,656 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 744,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,413,000 after buying an additional 189,796 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 46,492 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the period.

NYSE:ETG opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

