aelf (ELF) Achieves Market Cap of $30.02 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000838 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, GOPAX and Kyber Network. aelf has a total market capitalization of $30.02 million and approximately $27.11 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

aelf Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OKEx, Bithumb, BigONE, IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, Allbit, ABCC, GOPAX, Kucoin, Koinex, Hotbit, DDEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, Binance, AirSwap, Tokenomy, BCEX, Bancor Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

