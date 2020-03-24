Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.63) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of LON AEO opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Tuesday. Aeorema Communications has a one year low of GBX 14.60 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 33.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 million and a PE ratio of 5.81.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

