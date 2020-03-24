Aergo Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.38 Million (AERGO)

Aergo (CURRENCY:AERGO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Aergo token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and GOPAX. Aergo has a market cap of $5.38 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.96 or 0.02642038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00184293 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034360 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Aergo

Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,019,890 tokens. The Reddit community for Aergo is /r/Aergo_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @AERGO_IO.

Aergo Token Trading

Aergo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

