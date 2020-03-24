Aeron (ARN) Trading Up 31.4% Over Last Week

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00001349 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.05 or 0.02649057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00183350 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034377 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Coinrail, Tidex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance, Kuna, IDAX, IDEX, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

