Aeternity (AE) Trading Up 13.1% Over Last Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, OKEx, BitMart and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $30.53 million and approximately $9.67 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001307 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 351,067,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,246,282 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, HitBTC, BitMart, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Zebpay, FCoin, ZB.COM, Mercatox, OOOBTC, OKEx, HADAX, BigONE, CoinBene, Koinex, DragonEX, Binance, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, Liqui, Radar Relay, OTCBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.