AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) COO Frederick John Crawford Purchases 25,000 Shares

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00.

AFL traded up $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. 2,908,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 53,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 26,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

